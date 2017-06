Adelsheim is one of Oregon’s founding wineries, established in 1971. David Adelsheim has been shaping Oregon’s wine industry ever since. Nearly 50 years later, Adelsheim is the benchmark winery in the Willamette Valley’s Chehalem Mountains AVA. It all began when David Adelsheim asked “what if?” Could exceptional wines be produced in Oregon? We now know the answer is yes, and Diana Szymczak was here to teach us more.

