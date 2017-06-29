Warming up today, more humid by tomorrow

What a stretch of weather in Central PA for late June…yesterday was just about perfect! Today will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs topping off in the upper 80s. Dewpoints will stay in the 50s and lower 60s meaning the humidity won’t be too bad today. It should also stay dry in most spots. Tonight looks calm and mild with lows around 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Hot and humid air will stream into the region over the next few days from the southwest as a large area of high pressure builds across the Southeast and Atlantic Ocean. Temperatures flirt with 90° starting on Friday all the way through next Tuesday making for a typical hot Independence Day holiday. There will be a few chances for storms tomorrow and Saturday as the humidity ramps up, but neither day will be a wash out. The fronts heading our way are relatively weak and the best energy for showers and storms should head north of the region. The best chance for t-storms over the weekend will come on Saturday afternoon and evening. A few more storms are possible for the early and middle part of next week, with temperatures still in the upper 80s. Humidity and heat may be tough to break as we head into first full week of July! At this point, Tuesday (July 4th) is looking mainly dry for fireworks displays, but we’ll keep you posted if any storms want to try and move back into the forecast. Until then, enjoy the warm up!