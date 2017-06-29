Veterans express optimism about the future of care for those who served

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of veterans and their friends and family members attended the Veterans for Mango event at the American Legion 272 in Harrisburg on Wednesday evening.

Paul Mango, a veteran and gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, says we can’t forget those who put on the uniform.

“We do not have a democracy,” Mango said. “Without the one or two percent of the population that steps up and safeguards our freedoms.”

President Donald Trump has kept his campaign promise to improve Veterans Affairs.

Dennis Egbert stood behind the president on two separate occasions when he signed off on measures to allow veterans to seek care outside the VA and make it easier to fire employees who don’t perform.

“It was an honor to stand there,” Egbert said. “And I was standing with those who are amputees and combat veterans who have struggled to get care from the VA.”

Egbert, who served in the Marine Corps, says there is still work to be done, but he has not been this optimistic about the future of care for veterans in more than a decade.

