Uber makes it easier to arrange trips for other riders

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Uber’s ride-hailing app is making it easier for its users to set up trips for seniors and others who may not know their way around a smartphone – but still need help getting around town.

The new feature, coming out Tuesday in an app update, is primarily designed for Uber users who want a simple way to arrange rides for parents, grandparents and other loved ones unable to drive themselves.

When users ask to be picked up at somewhere besides their current location, the app will give them the option to designate the ride for someone else, who they can designate from their contacts.

Previously, Uber users ordering rides for someone else had to call the driver to explain the situation.