Star Barn to shine again

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A wooden mallet swung Thursday at the new site of the Star Barn.

The barn, originally built in 1877, is in the third year of a four-year process to move it from Lower Swatara Township to the Ironstone Ranch in West Donegal Township.

Six outbuildings from the original property are finished. Now, it’s time to complete the star attraction.

“On Tuesday, what we’re going to do is put up the cupola,” said Mike Kleinhans, the project director.

Kelinhans said they are using most of the original wood from 140-year-old Star Barn. He said a festival to celebrate the barn raising will begin Sunday and end July 4.

“We’re going to fly the cupola on top of the 60-foot structure,” Kleinhans said. “The cupola is a 40-foot structure. On top of that, we put a weather vein and a lightning rod. It’ll be 100 feet in the air. We’re going to light that up so you can see it because it will be dark by that time. Then right after that, we’ll have fireworks on the Fourth of July.”

During the festival, folks will have the chance to help build the barn. David Abel, who owns the property, said it’s an opportunity to take part in something that’s special for the community.

“We wanted to do this once-in-a-lifetime experience and allow the public to participate in it because how often do you get to raise a barn?” Abel said. “How often do you get to raise the Star Barn?”

Tickets for the festival start at $15.

