Some services still down at cyberattacked health network

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania health network that fell victim to a worldwide cyberattack is unable to offer lab and diagnostic services at 14 community and neighborhood offices for a second straight day.

Heritage Valley Health System said Thursday that it is still able to provide those services at its two hospitals, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley. Lab and diagnostic services at its satellite offices were closed Wednesday, too.

After the cyberattack early Tuesday, some surgeries had to be rescheduled. Heritage hasn’t detailed the extent of that disruption.

Heritage Valley provides care for residents of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia. Its two hospitals, both west of Pittsburgh, have about 500 beds combined.

Heritage officials say there’s no evidence confidential patient information had been accessed.