Settlement reached in suit against Gettysburg police

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has reached a $225,000 settlement in his civil rights lawsuit against a Gettysburg police officer and his department.

Derek Twyman sued former officer Christopher Folster, the borough, its police chief and former mayor, Gettysburg College, and two police officers employed by the college after a May 2015 arrest.

Twyman claimed Folster repeatedly used a Taser on him after falsely arresting him for violating a protection from abuse order. The PFA violation was later dropped for lack of evidence and Twyman was found not guilty of resisting the arrest recorded by Folster’s body camera.

Twyman’s attorney, Devon Jacob, said his client offered to accept $200,000 if Gettysburg agreed to deploy mobile and body cameras in the field and become an accredited police department within three years.

He said the defendants “insisted on paying more money to settle the case in exchange for not being required to agree to necessary reforms.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.