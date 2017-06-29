Police seek tips in ‘smash-and-grab’ thefts

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help in their search for the people who smashed their way into three vehicles at a Manheim Township park.

Township police said purses were stolen from the vehicles June 21 at Overlook Park on Fruitville Pike. When the purses were found in a dumpster at a nearby business, the cash, credit cards, and driver’s licenses were missing.

Several days later, two women were photographed by surveillance cameras as they tried to use one of the cards at a bank in York.

If you can identify one or both of the woman, Manheim Township police would like a call at (717) 569-6401 or their crime tip line at (717) 569-2816.

