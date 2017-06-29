Pennsylvania picks medical marijuana program dispensaries

MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Medical marijuana patients will be able to obtain the drug from 52 locations that have just been issued permits by the Pennsylvania government.

The Health Department on Thursday disclosed the 27 entities that can each operate three locations, although some are opting not to run three sites.

The state is posting the winners’ applications online and the locations where they will operate.

The Pennsylvania medical marijuana law allows people who suffer from a list of conditions to obtain the drug in pill, vapor, ointment or liquid form.

The state expects patients and caregivers to be able to register in September.

The program is projected to be up and running sometime next year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s