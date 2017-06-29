Pennsylvania picks medical marijuana program dispensaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Medical marijuana patients will be able to obtain the drug from 52 locations that have just been issued permits by the Pennsylvania government.

The Health Department on Thursday disclosed the 27 entities that can each operate three locations, although some are opting not to run three sites.

The state is posting the winners’ applications online and the locations where they will operate.

The Pennsylvania medical marijuana law allows people who suffer from a list of conditions to obtain the drug in pill, vapor, ointment or liquid form.

The state expects patients and caregivers to be able to register in September.

The program is projected to be up and running sometime next year.