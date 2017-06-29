Palmyra police arrest man, 64, for indecent assault

Published:

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Lebanon County Correctional Facility following an indecent assault incident early Thursday morning in Palmyra, according to police.

Robert G. Grubb, 64, is charged with indecent assault and two counts of harassment.

Police responded around 12:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Harrison Street in Palmyra for the incident involving a 37-year-old victim.

Grubb is behind bars in lieu of $5,000 bail.

