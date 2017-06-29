Palmyra man arrested for child sex abuse

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Palmyra Borough Police Department arrested a borough resident this week for sexual abuse of children and other related charges.

According to the department, charges against 35-year-old Diego Morazzoni Sr. stem from an incident reported to police around 9 p.m. Wednesday night at Morazzoni’s residence in the 100 block of North College Street.

Morazzoni was charged with two counts of statutory sexual assault, five counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children, two counts of aggravated assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child, four counts of indecent assault and indecent exposure.

Online court documents show Morazzoni is in Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 bail.

