Pa. Turnpike expects busy holiday weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike expects 3.5 million drivers to hit its toll highways during the July 4 holiday weekend.

Friday is expected to be the most heavily traveled day with about 750,000 drivers on the turnpike, followed by Monday with some 650,000 vehicles.

All scheduled maintenance and construction projects will be suspended between 5 p.m. Friday and July 10 at 11 p.m.

