NASA rocket launch to create colorful clouds in space

Early Thursday morning, some may see colorful clouds as a result of a rocket launch by NASA.

Between 4:25 – 4:48 a.m., the NASA Terrier-Improved Malemute suborbital sounding rocket will launch for the vapor release mission.

NASA says the launch window is determined by sun angles and also moon down conditions.

The rocket is to test a new multi-canister ejection system for deploying vapors in ionosphere or aurora sounding rocket missions and the vapors will form artificial clouds that may be seen from New York to North Carolina.

Thursday, we light up the skies, creating artificial clouds to track particle motions in space from 4:25 & 4:48am ET https://t.co/oi3PJ5djng pic.twitter.com/OzVctn4aMl — NASA (@NASA) June 29, 2017

Live coverage of the rocket launch is on the Wallops Ustream site and on NASA’s Facebook page.