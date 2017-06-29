Local restaurant holds fundraiser for 12-year-old battling leukemia

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flinchy’s Bar and Grill on the West Shore hosted a gift card drive and fundraiser Wednesday to help ease the financial stress for a local family as their child undergoes treatment for leukemia.

Amy and Derek Nesbit’s 12-year-old son, William, has been battling leukemia over the past couple years, undergoing chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

As Boy of the Year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign, William and his parents have attended a number of fundraising events while he was in active treatment to help volunteers raise nearly $800,000 in a span of ten weeks.

Anyone who brought a gift card for $25 or more to Flinchy’s on Wednesday received 25 percent off their check.

Pizza Boy Brewing Company also brewed a beer called LiquidCUREage in honor of William. Pints were available for purchase during the fundraiser for donations to the Nesbit family.

