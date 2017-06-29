Light fixtures recalled for cut, burn hazards

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Light fixtures sold exclusively at Home Depot have been recalled after more than 100 reports of the light shades detaching and falling.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says one person was cut on the head and burned on the arm and another person was cut on the leg by a falling shade.

The Home Decorators Collection 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity fixtures have chrome-colored glass shades that surround a halogen light and a wall plate made of reflective stainless steel. They were sold from December 2014 through March 2017 for between $95 and $110.

Owners should contact Design Solutions International to receive free replacement shades and instructions.

