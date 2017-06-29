I-81 work to restrict traffic in Pine Grove area

PINE GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Concrete repairs on Interstate 81 will restrict traffic north of the Lebanon County line beginning next month.

The work on the northbound lanes between the county line and Exit 104 for Ravine is scheduled to begin July 9, according to a PennDOT news release.

Drivers should expect single lanes from 7 p.m. on Sundays through 12 p.m. on Thursdays for about eight weeks.

A PennDOT spokesman said cracks started forming on the newly rehabilitated section of the highway during the winter.

The spokesman said engineers believe the cracks formed because of an unexpected rigidity of the shoulders. He said that created a “clamping effect” that placed a high amount of stress on the travel lanes during freeze cycles.

