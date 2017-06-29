Home-grown sweet corn hard to find for holiday weekend

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – You may have a hard time finding home-grown sweet corn for your July 4 weekend picnic.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says it took an informal survey and found much of the state’s sweet corn crop is not ready to harvest.

Bureau president Rick Ebert said the wet spring is probably the main culprit for the delayed harvest. He said farmers had to wait for favorable soil conditions to plant seeds.

Locally, farmers representing family farm markets in Cumberland and Lancaster counties told the farm bureau they’ll have locally grown sweet corn to sell in time for July 4 celebrations, while farmers in Dauphin County are still holding out hope they’ll have local corn for sale.

Farmers surveyed in Perry and York counties all said their local corn would not be ready for the holiday weekend, but sometime around July 15 or later.

