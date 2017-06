The Department of Labor (DOL) Fiduciary Rule is a new ruling, scheduled to be phased this year, that expands the “investment advice fiduciary” definition under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

The Rule elevates all financial professionals who work with retirement plans or provide retirement planning advice to the level of a fiduciary, bound legally and ethically to act in the best interests of clients.

Bruce Smith of F&M trust was here with us to clear things up.