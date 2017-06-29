Finder hopes to return mystery wedding photo

LEMOYNE, Pa – (WHTM) – A damaged photo of a smiling wedding party is having an identity crisis. The photo needs to find its way back to its pictured family.

A Lemoyne resident found the weathered black-and-white photograph on her lawn this week and has no idea how it got there. The picture of eight smiling men and women captures the happy moments of a post-wedding photo session in an unknown church in a long ago decade.

There are no notatons on the photograph. One word – Harrisburg – appears where the embossed label of a photographer’s studio would have been placed.

The Lemoyne woman would like to get the photo back to its owners, who may not know it’s missing. Contact George at grichards@abc27.com if you know anyone in the photo and can help us get it back to its owner.