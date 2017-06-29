Ex-Penn State athletic director wants sentence modified

Tim Curley
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2012, file photo,Tim Curley exits District Court following his arraignment in Harrisburg, Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Ex-Penn State athletic director Tim Curley wants a judge to modify his sentence for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities, saying he has incurable lung cancer and liver damage.

The Centre Daily Times reports Curley wants to serve his 7- to 23-month incarceration on house arrest and work release.

A judge earlier this month ordered Curley to serve the three months of his sentence in jail followed by four months on house arrest after Curley and two other former Penn State administrators were convicted of child endangerment charges.

The newspaper says state prosecutors aren’t opposing the motion. Curley’s attorneys filed the initial motion to modify his sentence a week later. They filed an addendum Wednesday citing unspecified “additional medical information” not spelled out in the motion.

Information from: Centre Daily Times, http://www.centredaily.com

