Ex-employee convicted of stalking company rep

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been found guilty of making dozens of threatening phone calls years after he was fired from a Manheim Township company.

Lewis T. Watkins, 61, was convicted this week of stalking and terroristic threats.

The district attorney’s office said Watkins made the threatening calls in September and October to the company’s human resources director, who was not an employee when Watkins was terminated in 2012.

Prosecutors said Watkins threatened to show up at the business or the victim’s home and do something to “make the news,” and he repeatedly said he had “nothing whatsoever to lose.”

The company had to increase security and it hired private guards to watch the victim’s home.

Watkins’s bail was increased to $100,000 while he awaits sentencing, which will follow a background check.

