Elizabethtown man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 13

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Joshua Cruz, 20, of Elizabethtown, had a recent relationship with the girl and on Sunday night into Monday morning sexually assaulted her multiple times at a location in West Donegal Township, Northwest Regional police said.

The girl reported the assault when she returned home, police said.

Cruz is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

