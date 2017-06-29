Chests sold at Target.com recalled for tip-over risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A furniture maker is recalling three-drawer TV chests sold exclusively at Target.com.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the chests by Homestar North America must be properly anchored to a wall or they can tip over and entrap children, causing serious injury or death.

The Stockholm models were sold from May 2015 through August 2016 for about $160. Model number 249-09-2740, 249-09-0041, 249-09-2739, or 249-09-3429 is located on the back panel.

Owners should contact Homestar for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit with instructions.

