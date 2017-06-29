Burt’s Bees Baby recalls infant coveralls

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Burt’s Bees Baby has recalled infant coveralls because the snap at the crotch can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children.

The company has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. No injuries have been reported.

The infant butterfly garden coverall and hat sets have style number LY24195 on the hangtag. They were sold at Babies R Us, BuyBuy Baby, and online retailers including kohls.com and target.com from December through May for about $18.

Parents should stop using the coveralls and contact Burt’s Bees Baby to receive a pre-paid envelope to return the garment for a $20 e-gift card to be used at www.burtsbeesbaby.com.

