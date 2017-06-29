Burglars sought for $2K cigarette theft at grocery store

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – One of the burglars who stole more than $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a grocery store was caught on camera, and police hope someone will recognize their suspect from the photo.

Middletown police said the burglars used a pry bar to get into Karn’s Foods on South Union Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

About 20 minutes later, police said the same people broke into J&J Pizza on East Main Street, but an audible alarm activated and scared them away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin County Crime Stoppers by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could receive a reward of up to $2,000.

