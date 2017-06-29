Burglars sought for $2K cigarette theft at grocery store

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – One of the burglars who stole more than $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a grocery store was caught on camera, and police hope someone will recognize their suspect from the photo.

Middletown police said the burglars used a pry bar to get into Karn’s Foods on South Union Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

About 20 minutes later, police said the same people broke into J&J Pizza on East Main Street, but an audible alarm activated and scared them away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin County Crime Stoppers by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could receive a reward of up to $2,000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s