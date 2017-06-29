2 children mauled by pit bull released from hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Two children who suffered facial wounds after being mauled by a pit bull in Pennsylvania have been released from the hospital.

Margot Warfel announced on a GoFundMe page that her children, 5-year-old Charlie and 2-year-old Ruby, have returned home after the attack in Lancaster June 19.

Ruby was released after a three-day stay, and Charlie was released Tuesday night.

Warfel says both children suffered severe facial lacerations, including nerve and muscle damage that will require multiple surgeries. Ruby has issues with normal facial functions, and it is unclear if Charlie will be able to smile again.

Warfel, who is pregnant and was at the time of the attack, was able to pull the dog away from her children with the help of several other people.