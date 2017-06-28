Work to restrict traffic on Union Street bridge in Lower Swatara

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A new traffic pattern is scheduled to begin Wednesday night on the bridge that carries Union Street over Route 283 in Lower Swatara Township.

Crews will restrict traffic from two lanes to one in both directions for about the next four months, according to a PennDOT news release. Traffic signals will be used to control travel over the bridge.

Repair work on the bridge should wrap by the end of October.

The work is part of a $89-million construction project to reconstruct six miles of Route 283 between Eisenhower Boulevard in Lower Swatara Township and Route 341 in Londonderry Township.

