Woman killed in York was bystander caught in crossfire, police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 48-year-old city woman killed in a shooting was an innocent bystander who became caught in the crossfire of a gun battle, police said.

Elizabeth Vega-Tirado died at a hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police said Vega-Tirado walked out of a grocery store and between two groups of people who were shooting at each other.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects.

Savannah Clark said she heard the gunshots and saw Vega-Tirado fall to the ground, but did not see the shooter. She said her daughter tried to save Vega-Tirado while she called 911.

“I just hate that it happened,” Clark said. “My sympathy goes to her family. It’s just terrible. It’s really tragic.”

Clark said her house has been hit by stray bullets during previous shooting incidents.

Diane Beck, who lives on the same street, said she has had a tough time dealing with the murder.

“An innocent person got killed,” she said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.