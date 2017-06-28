Steelton woman to face trial in boyfriend’s shooting death

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman is headed to trial for the fatal shooting of her boyfriend last month.

A district judge at a preliminary hearing Wednesday found enough evidence to hold 28-year-old Jahnaey Chase for court on a count of criminal homicide. A firearms charge was withdrawn.

Police say Chase, of Steelton, on May 21 shot 34-year-old Earl Watlington Jr. outside her home in the 100 block of Conestoga Street. Watlington, of Harrisburg, was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Chase remains in Dauphin County Prison without bail.

A formal arraignment in county court is scheduled for Aug. 4.

