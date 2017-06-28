Sinkhole forces closure of bridge in York County

FAWN GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT on Wednesday afternoon closed a bridge in York County after a sinkhole was discovered nearby.

The bridge that carries New Park Road (Route 2069) over Alum Rock Run in Fawn Township was closed around 3:30 p.m.

The bridge, which is about two miles northeast of New Park, carries an average of around 1,200 vehicles daily.

The sinkhole is about 5-6 inches in diameter and up to 44 inches deep. A portion of the surrounding asphalt subsided, according to PennDOT.

The bridge closure is a safety precaution until repairs are made and PennDOT will provide an update on its status after a more thorough assessment of the sinkhole.

