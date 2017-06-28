Police seek debit card thief caught on camera

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police trying to identify a man suspected of using a stolen debit card are asking for the public’s help.

East Pennsboro Township police said the card was stolen from the Summerdale Plaza on June 14 then used at several businesses in Dauphin, Perry, and Cumberland counties.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the suspect. They said he’s driving a newer model Ford E-series van that’s silver with tinted windows.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call East Pennsboro police at (717) 732-2608.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.