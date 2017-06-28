Police seek answers in retail thefts at Warwick Township Target

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) – The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for someone as part of an investigation to a string of retail thefts.

(Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department)

The department on Wednesday released a surveillance photo of a female wanted for questioning in thefts at Warwick Township’s Target store.

Police believe she may be driving an older model blue pickup truck.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation should contact Det. Theresa Stauffer by emailing stauffet@nlcrpd.org or calling 717-733-0965.

