Police looking for man who used firecrackers, pepper spray in store robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve identified the man who used pepper spray and firecrackers to rob a Susquehanna Township convenience store twice this year.

Township police are looking for 31-year-old Louis F Simmons III. He’s accused of robbing the Sunoco gas station in the 4400 block of North Front Street on February 27 and May 29.

In the first incident, police said the robber threw lit firecrackers to chase a clerk out of the store. Three months later, a robber threatened a store employee with pepper spray then removed money from the cash register.

Simmons is charged with two counts of robbery. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Susquehanna Township police through Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.