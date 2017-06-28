WHTM-TV and abc27.com in Harrisburg Pennsylvania (Market 43) is seeking an experienced News Director who is an innovative and dynamic leader, possessing excellent news judgment, strong digital news initiative, and a passion to be the best. The market has a strong local economy with government, healthcare, education, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism balancing each other and each playing a significant role. Our topography is breathtaking and our access to Philly, Baltimore, DC and NYC is convenient for even day trips.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Manages all aspects of the News Department (other than Production)

Plans and manages staffing, training, and performance evaluations for the News Department.

Develops news coverage strategy for the station, website and mobile platforms.

Critiques newscasts on a daily basis to correct errors, improve coverage, and provide mentoring feedback to news staff.

Oversee daily and weekly news coverage from the state capitol to regional sister stations

Ensures achievement of viewer ratings goals.

Works with other senior station leaders to establish and reach station goals.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience.

Minimum five years’ experience in a news leadership role. (More or less depending on market size)

Experience guiding, directing, and motivating co-workers, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

Experience preparing and maintaining departmental budgets.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Understanding of the unique challenges associated with a multi-hyphenated market

Physical Demands

The News Director must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoor in environmentally controlled conditions. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. Must be able to lift, set up, and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.

Pre-employment background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers (Requisition #5511)

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED