Motorcyclist dies in Tuesday night crash on I-81

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on I-81 south near mile marker 61 in Hampden Township.

A press release states a 57-year-old Hazleton man, who has not been identified by name, crashed his motorcycle into a PennDOT crash truck that was traveling behind a line painting crew in the center lane.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg are investigating the crash.

