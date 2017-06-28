Man robbed, pepper sprayed Hummelstown bank

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A masked man demanded cash from a bank then released an unknown aerosol believed to be pepper spray, police said.

Hummelstown police said the unknown man robbed the Fulton Bank on West Main Street and ran out a back door shortly before noon Wednesday. Investigators believe he fled in a vehicle that was parked in a nearby alley.

An EMS crew was called to evaluate employees and customers. No one was seriously injured or taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hummelstown police at 717-566-2555 or email espencer@hummelstown.net.

