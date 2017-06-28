Man arrested for theft spree in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A New York man was arrested after police say he stole from several unlocked vehicles during a theft spree last week.

Joseph W. Bishop, 25, of Mechanicville, N.Y., is charged with 18 counts of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of loitering and prowling at night, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lititz police said Bishop entered several unlocked vehicles before he was caught in the act early Thursday.

He was sent to Lancaster County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.

