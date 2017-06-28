Making Ivanka Trump shoes: Long hours, low pay and abuse

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2012, file photo, shoes from the Ivanka Trump collection are displayed at a Lord & Taylor department store in New York. Retailers are trying to figure out a way to deal with the politically charged Ivanka Trump brand, stamped on everything from shoes to pants to handbags. The products have become more polarized with President Donald Trump's rise to The White House, and retailers are trying to be careful not to offend shoppers from both sides of the political aisle. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

GANZHOU, China (AP) – Workers at a Chinese factory used by Ivanka Trump and other fashion brands tell The Associated Press of overtime that stretches past midnight, steep production quotas and crude verbal abuse. The low point, however, was when a manager hit a worker on the head with a high heel, drawing blood.

Three workers spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, for fear of retribution or arrest.

Last month, three men investigating conditions at the Huajian Group factory in Ganzhou were detained, accused of illegally using secret recording devices to steal commercial secrets. They had been looking into labor violations for China Labor Watch, a New York nonprofit that has been investigating Ivanka Trump’s Chinese suppliers for more than a year. The brand said it takes the allegations “very seriously.”

