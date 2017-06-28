Health network’s community offices closed after cyberattack

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – Lab and diagnostic services have been closed at the satellite offices of a Pennsylvania health network caught up in a worldwide cyberattack.

Heritage Valley Health System announced those services will be closed Wednesday at 14 of its medical neighborhoods and community locations. The network didn’t immediately say if any other services were being affected by Tuesday’s global attack.

The system said late Tuesday that “corrective measures supplied by our antivirus software vendor have been developed and are being implemented and tested.”

Heritage Valley provides care for residents of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia. Its two hospitals, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley have about 500 beds. Lab and diagnostic services were available at both hospitals Wednesday.