Harrisburg city council tables vote on police riot gear funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City council tabled a vote on reallocating money to fund new riot gear for police.

Harrisburg Police said their current gear is outdated.

City council was set to vote to reallocate $60,000 to purchase new equipment at their meeting Tuesday night.

“I thought we needed to have another public hearing on it so the public can weigh in on it and have public safety weigh in on it more on why they would like to have it,” said Ben Allatt, city council member.

At a recent protest at the state capitol, police said a woman used a stick with nails to assault a state trooper’s horse. Harrisburg Police responded and had less protective gear than other law enforcement.

“What you see is what you get. It has worked for us in the past. We have been successful with it but its time to take the next step. We have been lucky,” said Captain Deric Moody.

Council will discuss funding new police riot gear on Wednesday, July 5. Members could vote on the matter during a legislative session the next day.