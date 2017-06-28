Gorgeous today with the heat returning starting tomorrow

Published: Updated:

Today will once again bring plenty of sun, dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures for late June. Highs this afternoon will be right around 80 degrees with low humidity…perfect! Tomorrow, temperatures finally start to increase and the humidity will likely bounce back too, especially by the end of the day with hazy sun. The weather should stay dry tomorrow.

Friday and Saturday bring our two chances for storms as temperatures fire up to around 90. Just a stray storm Friday afternoon with a better chance for Saturday afternoon as a front gets closer. That front will run out of gas and barely bring any relief from the heat. Sunday looks a little less humid but still muggy with mostly sunny skies. An early look at Independence Day (Tuesday) shows hazy sunshine continuing with a stray t-storms later in the day and temperatures in the upper 80s: just about average for the holiday in Central PA. No major weather is on the horizon as we head into early July. Enjoy the return to the heat and humidity…if that’s your thing!

