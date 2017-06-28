Fundraiser started for Lancaster dog attack victims’ medical costs

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – As two children recover from their injuries following a dog attack in Lancaster, their family has started raising funds to cover medical costs.

According to police, on June 19, a 66-pound, 5-year-old male pit bull terrier broke through a backyard fence, got inside a minivan and attacked the children while they were secured in their car seats.

The children, 2-year-old Ruby and 5-year-old Charlie, were taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment before they were transported to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for further treatment.

Police said the dog was to be euthanized.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Those interested in assisting the family with medical costs can visit their GoFundMe page.

