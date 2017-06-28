Drivers cited for ignoring road closed signs in Lancaster County

(Ephrata Police Department)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Almost a dozen drivers have been cited for ignoring signs signifying road closures due to planned work in a Lancaster County community.

According to police, the area of concern has been Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township.

Planned work was shown on signs in recent days but vehicles are still driving through areas marked as closed.

“Crews are doing significant road work on Glenwood Drive and need to have full use of both lanes.  With traffic going through against the signs, it creates quite a safety hazard,” Lt. Chris McKim of the Ephrata Police Department said in a release on Wednesday.

Police issued citations to 11 motorists for disregarding signs. Each of them face a $150 fine.

Construction is scheduled to continue through July 7.

