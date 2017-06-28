Distraction burglars reported again in Dillsburg area

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a second report of distraction-style burglars targeting an elderly Franklin Township woman.

Northern York County Regional police said a man knocked on a woman’s door Tuesday in the 600 block of County Line Road, but she refused to open the door because her daughter had warned her of a burglary in the area last week.

The woman said the stocky white man in his late 40s or 50s was with a group of people who drove off in a purple or maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser and traveled on County Line Road toward Capitol Hill Road. The group returned to the end of her driveway briefly as if they were picking up someone else. They were last seen traveling north on Route 15.

An 86-year-old woman was lured out of her home on Capitol Hill Road last week by a man claiming he worked for a tree service. When she returned to her home, her floor safe and jewelry were gone from her bedroom, police said.

Police are asking for help to identify the group. Anyone who has seen the purple or maroon PT Cruiser and its occupants near their home should call the police department at 717-292-3647 or their tip lines at 717-467-8355. Tips can be emailed to tips@nycrpd.org.

