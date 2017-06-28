Director

WHTM-TV / abc27 has an immediate opening for a Director.  This individual will direct/technical direct live newscasts, remote broadcasts, pre-recorded segments and any assigned production utilizing a Ross Vision production switcher. You should also possess the capability to run graphics with our 4 channel Ross Xpression graphic system, and support studio camera needs. The successful candidate will have formal education in television production or a related field and previous experience directing and technical directing in a live control room environment. The individual must be able to work a flexible schedule that may include mornings, nights, weekends and holidays. Knowledge of AP’s ENPS newsroom computer systems is a plus. If you are ready to direct great newscasts, we want to talk to you! 

Pre-employment background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers (Requisition #5486) 

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

