Coroner releases autopsy findings in woman’s stray-bullet death

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman killed by a bullet that strayed from pistol target died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner said Wednesday after an autopsy.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the manner of 55-year-old Nancy Folcomer’s death is homicide but pointed out that a coroner’s determination of homicide – or death at the hands of another – is not the same as a legal determination of homicide.

Folcomer, of Red Lion, was a passenger in her husband’s car when the 9mm bullet struck her Saturday afternoon in North Hopewell Township. She died less than an hour later.

Police said two men who were shooting a pistol on private property used “reckless disregard” for what was beyond their target. They have opened an involuntary manslaughter investigation.

The district attorney’s office will decide whether men should face charges.

