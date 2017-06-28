Company expands recall of chests that can tip over, entrap children

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A furniture maker has expanded a recall of 5-drawer chests that could tip over and seriously injure or kill a small child.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the chests are unstable if they are not anchored to a wall.

South Shore sold the chests online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and other retailers from February 2005 through December 2016 for about $160.

The company in January recalled the Summer Breeze-style 5-drawer chests sold in cherry wood. The recall has been expanded to include Summer Breeze-style chests sold in four other colors; royal cherry, blueberry, chocolate, and white.

Owners should contact South Shore for a refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers who are unable to install the kit should contact South Shore for a free installation.

