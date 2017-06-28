Asphalt plant offers reward following damages to facility

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The owners of a Dauphin County business are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for damages that caused the plant to become non-operational.

Pennsy Supply Inc, located at 2090 North Union Street in Lower Swatara Township, recently sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Windows were broken and equipment used to run the plant was heavily damaged to the point the plant, which specializes in asphalt, could not operate.

Anyone with information about this vandalism is asked to call the Lower Swatara Township Police Department via Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900 or Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080. Tips can also be delivered online.

