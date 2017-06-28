2 Elizabethtown men charged after drug raids

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men were arrested after raids on Elizabethtown homes turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, and cocaine, authorities said.

Denzel Walker, 26, and Ronald Lee Arndt, 48, are each charged with felony drug-dealing and related misdemeanors.

Detectives found 146 grams of cocaine and 13 ounces of marijuana during a June 15 raid on Walker’s home in the 100 block of East Washington Street, Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $7,300 and the marijuana is worth about $3,500. Detectives also found $7,844 cash and drug paraphernalia.

The district attorney’s office said Arndt had 46 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana, $1,300 cash, and paraphernalia during a June 12 raid in the 300 block of North Hanover Street.

The estimated street value of the meth is $4,600.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.