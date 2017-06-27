York shooting victim dies, prompting homicide investigation

Photo courtesy: Chris Dornblaser, York Dispatch

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A victim has died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in York City.

Police responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 600 block of West Princess Street for a reported shooting.

Officers found Elizabeth Vega-Tirado in the street with a gunshot wound.

Police issued a release shortly after 7 p.m. announcing Vega-Tirado died at York Hospital.

At this time, there is no word from police about suspects.

Anyone able to provide information to the York City Police Department as they investigate this homicide should call 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

